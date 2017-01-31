Ashley Thomas will go into full-time care on next week's Emmerdale - but Laurel will struggle at home without her other half.

On the eve of his admission, Ashley will be seen lashing out, thinking he's being kicked out. And over a final supper with the family, Laurel sobs as she realises the enormity of the situation.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 10 February will find the big day arriving and Laurel, Sandy and Gabby watch on with sadness as Ashley leaves home and heads into residential care.

It soon becomes apparent that Ashley is settling in all too easily, all of which leaves Laurel bereft at now having to carry on in the family house without the love of her life. Can she handle the heartbreak?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.