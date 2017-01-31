Lee Carter has been consumed by his troubles lately and it has been difficult for new wife Whitney to deal with. After he tells her the truth about his wages in upcoming episodes of EastEnders, she can’t bear seeing him so unhappy. She resolves to give him something to smile about, whatever it takes.

Early on in the week, Whitney tells Lauren about her problems with Lee. After their heart-to-heart, she confronts Lee about his payslip. Visibly upset, he finally admits the truth.

Keen to cheer him up, Whitney resorts to desperate measures to try and raise some cash for a night out with Lee and his mate Beanbag. When Lee becomes suspicious about where the money has come from, she lies and tells him it’s from Bianca.

Later in the week, as she’s getting ready for their big night out, Whitney’s disappointed when she hears that Beanbag has cancelled on them.

Refusing to give up and desperate for Lee to have a good night, she begs Beanbag to change his mind. He agrees and they all head over to the Vic.

Keen to support Lee, she comes up with a plan which might improve his situation. She’s trying her best to help, but how will he react?

