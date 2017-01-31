Devious Aunt Babe has wriggled her way out of many a sticky situation but her dodgy dealings will catch up with her in a big way next week in EastEnders - and the fallout is huge for the Carter family.

The week gets off to a depressing start for Mick when he finds out the insurance won’t cover the cost of a new roof at the Vic. Feeling the pressure, he faces the unenviable task of breaking the news to wife Linda over the phone.

The following day, in scenes to be broadcast on Tuesday 7 February, Babe’s secret antics catch up with her and reach a crescendo as the Carters hit crisis point. What has she been up to? And how much more can Mick Carter take before his head explodes?!

Babe tries to make amends but the family is under immense pressure. Eventually, Shirley and Johnny are furious and confront her about her behaviour.

Meanwhile, Mick tries to put a brave face on things. Determined to remain optimistic, he launches a new lunchtime deal at the pub. With his stress levels rising, it’s Abi who bears the brunt of it when he loses his temper and snaps at her.

So can Babe win their forgiveness yet again or - with the Carters at breaking point - is this the final straw?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.