Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent has said that her character Sophie Webster shouldn't be defined by her sexuality.

"I'm a lesbian in show, but not everything I do should be about me being a lesbian," said the star. "I get a bit arsey about this. I don't think it should be brought up or written about every time we do a scene. There's more to people than their sexuality."

Vincent is to return to Corrie in next week's episodes when she arrives back from America with sister Sophie in tow. The 24-year-old hasn't been seen on screen since taking a break to make her stage debut alongside Ruth Madoc in the play Be My Baby.

But now that she's returned to Weatherfield, fans shouldn't be expecting Sophie to be embarking on a fresh relationship any time soon.

Said Vincent: "I had a conversation with our producer Kate Oates and she understands. She said, 'we don't need to see you kissing a girl on a Thursday to know that you're still a lesbian'. For me, it's said and done. As we move forward, you want it to be seen as normal.

"I'd much prefer to do a storyline to do with my family or my job. I'd like her to be quite business-minded or to be wearing a uniform. Something quite constructive and formal."

Asked whether she'd want me to pursue further theatre opportunities away from Coronation Street, the actress added: "I loved doing the play and I've come back with a completely different mindset. I wouldn't necessarily want to leave, but I wouldn't be as scared to.

"I might be like Peter Barlow and dip in and out as and when! That'd be nice!"

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

