They may have had an unfortunate first encounter when she pinched his wallet - but could there now be feelings growing between Coronation Street newcomer Shona and David.

Next week's Corrie sees David’s interest piqued when Shona returns Lily’s lost stuffed toy and promptly bursts into tears when she receives a thank you card. What is behind this strange reaction?

At the beginning of the week, Shona comes across a cuddly rabbit on the floor of the café, but seeing as it doesn't have an owner, she decides to put it in the bin.

Later, David pops into the café and asks whether she’s seen Lily’s stuffed bunny anywhere. Shona denies all knowledge. But privately realising that the bunny in question must be the one she threw away, she climbs into the bin to retrieve it.

Shona then returns the toy to David and explains where she found it. He’s grateful and asks her to leave it at the house.

Later in the week, when Billy goes to have his hair cut, David takes the opportunity to ask him all about Shona. The vicar explains that she’s had a tough time in life but that underneath the hard exterior there’s a heart of gold.

When David later hands Shona a thank you card from Lily she can’t contain her emotion. All of which leaves David perplexed by her odd reaction.

So why is Shona so emotional about Lily’s card? And will David and Shona get to know each other a little better in future?

