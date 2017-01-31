Coronation Street siblings Rosie and Sophie Webster are back in Weatherfield next week. But fans shouldn't be expecting Sophie to get her old job back at the garage, or for Rosie to be landing any lucrative modelling contracts.

Instead, it seems they'll be following in Tim Metcalfe's footsteps with a bucket of soapy water in one hand and a chamois leather in the other.

Brooke Vincent - who plays Sophie - said of the surprise development: "Rosie and Sophie start window cleaning. We're like the Chuckle Brothers. Sophie's in overalls and a cap doing all the work, while Rosie just stands there looking all girly wringing a few things out. It's funny.

"I don't think it's going to be a permanent job. But we're certainly enjoying playing the scenes."

Added Helen Flanagan, who is returning to the soap after five years away: "I can't see the window cleaning lasting too long. Rosie's too glam for all that. And you could never describe the window cleaning outfit as glamorous!"

What leads to Rosie and Sophie climbing ladders remains to be seen but suffice it to say that the Webster girls will be trailing plenty of drama in their wake once they make their reappearance.

Next week's episodes of Corrie will see the pair bringing the police to the Street, with officers keen to search their luggage. Just what could be hidden inside?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.