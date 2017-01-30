Winona Ryder pretty much sums up how we're all feeling right now.

At last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Hollywood, her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour marked the show's victory over Game of Thrones in the best drama ensemble category with a huge speech attacking US president Donald Trump's USA travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

But while Harbour's words packed a serious punch, we couldn't take our eyes off Ryder who proceeded to shuttle through a string of bizarre facial expressions as she stood next to him on stage.

That speech + Winona's face = what I needed tonight #sagawards pic.twitter.com/op4KbA1DIT — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 30, 2017

Now Harbour has followed up his comments on Twitter, stating, "There is no greater honour than to be counted among you in the fight to bring us together."

But – posing with his new statuette – he couldn't resist drawing attention to the abundance of Winona Ryder memes that flooded the internet shortly after his speech.

My fellow artists. There is no greater honor than to be counted among you in the fight to bring us together. And the Winona memes are epic😏 pic.twitter.com/ioGUpBx9zZ — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 30, 2017

They are "epic" indeed. Thank you Winona Ryder for summing up our disbelief, confusion, bewilderment and incredulity at the events of the last month.

And you thought 2016 was a toughie...