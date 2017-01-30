Matt Smith may have been at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards to celebrate Netflix drama The Crown but that didn’t stop him taking time to pay tribute to his former Doctor Who co-star, Sir John Hurt.

The renowned British actor passed away last week at the age of 77.

“He was a wonderful man and a brilliant, brilliant actor,” said Smith, who was on the red carpet with his Crown co-star Claire Foy.

Matt Smith remembers the late John Hurt, who he worked with on "Doctor Who." #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Jzzr56mcNZ — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2017

Smith shared the screen with Hurt in Doctor Who 50th Anniversary special The Day of The Doctor, and spoke fondly of his time working with the acting legend: “I was like, ‘oh my God that’s John Hurt' and he turned out to be an absolute hero”, Smith revealed.

“He’ll be really really sadly missed. I’m thinking of him today.”