We wish we’d placed a bet on this at the bookies, as we’d have just become overnight millionaires.

In one of the oddest bits of TV casting we’ve seen in a long time, former daytime chat show host Ricki Lake is going to be joining the judging panel of Let It Shine for the first live show. Yep, that Ricki Lake.

So it’s not as bonkers as it first seems because Ricki actually played the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 movie version of Hairspray, and has also starred in Mrs Winterbourne with Shirley MacLaine.

But, let’s be honest, what we all know Ricki for is having guests on her Jeremy Kyle-esque US chat show where they discuss topics such as 'I was ugly, now I'm a stripper'. Lovely stuff.

In a statement, Ricki said: “I am super excited to be a guest judge on Let it Shine! I love musicals and this is a fantastic show.

"I was only 18 when I won the role of the original Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray so I can’t wait to share some of my own experiences with the boys. It is truly a pleasure and I’m excited to see the bands perform live for the first time! And not to mention, I am thrilled to be back in the UK!”

She will join full-time judges Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp. US actress Amber Riley has overseen the audition rounds with Lulu set to take over her seat for next Saturday's episode.

Ricki will just be judging on the episode of Let It Shine airing on 11th February, with two more judges for the final two live shows set to be announced shortly.

Let's just hope she doesn't start getting the boys to argue and throw chairs at each other on the stage.

Let It Shine continues next Saturday February 4 at 6.40pm on BBC1.