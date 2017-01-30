Gordon Ramsay is to return to ITV with two brand new series plus a stint on the channel's new weekday entertainment format The Nightly Show.

The TV chef – who first launched his world-famous series Hell's Kitchen on ITV – will be back on British screens later this year with daytime cookery show Culinary Genius. The programme will see a mix of gameshow and cooking elements and will run for four weeks on ITV, with nine amateur cooks competing in each episode for a cash prize. A different professional chef will appear each week, with Ramsay taking part in the first week of shows.

The series will be made by his production company Studio Ramsay and is due to air later this year.

Ramsay's second project will be a hard-hitting documentary, due to film later this year and air in a primetime slot.

But before both series hit the air, the chef and presenter will appear as a guest host for one week of The Nightly Show. Launched by David Walliams, the 30-minute show will air at 10pm from Monday-Friday and run for eight weeks, with an entertaining mixture of topical chatter, studio games, celebrity guests, experts and videos. A different presenter will front the programme each week.

Speaking of his various new roles, Ramsay said: "We're reaching audiences on every level with this one, and I'm really excited to work on three completely different formats with TV."

ITV's director of television, Kevin Lygo, added: "Gordon is not only a world class chef but a world class TV presenter. It's a great thing to have him back where it all started, with some brand new shows. He's an irrepressible talent and we are really looking forward to his return to ITV in 2017."