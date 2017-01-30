Filmmakers behind Oscar-nominated short documentary The White Helmets ­– a Netflix doc following a group of volunteer rescue workers from the Syrian Civil Defence – say the subjects of their film won’t be able to attend the ceremony due to the Trump travel ban.

Joanna Natasegara, producer of The White Helmets, said he had planned to bring Raed Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets volunteers, and cinematographer Khaled Khateeb as guests. However, President Trump’s executive order, which bars entry from citizens of Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries into the United States for 120 days, will stop the pair from attending the Academy Awards in LA next month.

“They’ve been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize,” said Natasegara in a statement, as reported by Variety. “These people are the bravest humanitarians on the planet, and the idea that they could not be able to come with us and enjoy that success is just abhorrent.”

Additionally, Marcel Mettelsiefen, director of Watani: My Homeland – another Oscar-nominated documentary centred on Syrian refugees – issued a statement saying the “travel ban from President Trump is another devastating blow to refugees who have already suffered so much.

“As Trump seeks to demonise refugees and Muslim people in general, films such as Watani: My Homeland, which tell the human story of refugees become ever more important,” he continued.

“We must reconnect with the common humanity of the refugee experience and we must all remember that the founding story of America is dependent upon people who have fled war, hunger and poverty in search of a better life.”

Trump’s ban – which prohibits the entry of citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for at least three months – has also prevented Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi from attending the ceremony.

Even if the ban is temporarily lifted, Farhad – whose movie The Salesman is up for best foreign language film – issued a statement that he wouldn’t turn up in protest: “I regret to announce via this statement that I have decided to not attend the Academy Awards Ceremony alongside my fellow members of the cinematic community,” he told The New York Times.

He added: “To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future divide and enmity.

“I hereby express my condemnation of the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America and hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations.”

The Oscar organisers themselves have also called the ban “extremely troubling”. In a statement obtained by EW on Sunday, a spokesperson for the The Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences said: “As supporters of film-makers – and the human rights of all people – around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.

“The Academy celebrates achievement in the art of filmmaking, which seeks to transcend borders and speak to audiences around the world, regardless of national, ethnic, or religious differences.”

The Academy Awards will take place February 26th 2016