Actress Denise Black has made a final appearance on Emmerdale - her character Joanie Wright having died from a heart attack following her release from prison.

Scenes just broadcast on the ITV soap saw Lisa collect Joanie from prison and tell her that she's now back with Zak. But just as Lisa starts to question whether this is what she actually wants, Joanie slumped in her seat and died.

Later on, Lisa told all those awaiting her release that despite an ambulance being called, Joanie had collapsed from a heart attack.

A guilty Zak was left emotionally shattered by the news, all of which prompted Lisa to assure him that she'd stick by his side. For his part, Zak was left thankful by Lisa's assurances. But does she really want her life to now be with Zak?

