Is Michelle Fowler a secret alcoholic? It's the question that EastEnders fans want an answer to after tonight's cliffhanger saw her covertly swigging from a bottle of vodka.

Viewers saw a lonely Michelle trying and failing to get in touch with estranged husband Tim before discovering Phil and Sharon sharing a romantic candlelit meal.

Retreating to the living room, Michelle then opened her vodka, despite knowing full well that the Mitchell house should be booze-free following Phil's liver transplant.

Having already got into trouble on a previous occasion for bringing wine to the meal table, Michelle could just be trying to keep her evening drink hidden from Phil and Sharon.

But something tells us that the way she supped from that bottle hints at a more deep-seated need for alcohol...

