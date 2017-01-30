Lady Mary and Lady Edith mingled with Mrs Patmore and second footman Andrew Parker at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles last night as the cast of Downton Abbey reunited on the red carpet.

Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicol, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Harry Hadden-Paton and more posed together for a snap, over a year after the ITV drama came to an end.

The reunion came as plans for a Downton movie gather momentum, though we couldn't help but miss Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith who were both absent from the awards show.

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary) attended to present an award to Sarah Paulson alongside Westworld's James Marsden.

Her on-screen mum Elizabeth McGovern was also on hand.

Laura Carmichael attended...

Alongside Allen Leech.

Bring on the Downton movie!