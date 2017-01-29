Dancer Timor Steffens may be young, but in his short career he's worked with some of the best – and he also brings TV judging experience to the table.

So how did he end up as a panellist on Dance Dance Dance?

Timor, who has Moroccan, Native American and German heritage, is a Dutch dancer who grew up in the Netherlands. He only realised how much he loved to dance when he started "clubbing and partying with friends" at the tender age of 17.

After leaving school, he decided to take things seriously and auditioned for the Academy for Performing Arts in 2005, who accepted him despite his lack of dance training.

The Academy's gamble paid off. In 2008, he signed up for the TV talent show in Holland, So You Think You Can Dance, coming second. Timor insists this experience changed his life, propelling him to fame in his home country.

Next up: Hollywood. While shooting a music video there, he had a chance to audition for Michael Jackson's This Is It Tour and was selected as one of the 12 principal dancers at the age of 22. It was an exciting opportunity, but before the tour could get off the ground, MJ passed away. Timor performed at his memorial service in tribute and appeared in the documentary film, This Is It.

After this, he worked as a choreographer and became a backing dancer for everyone from Chris Brown to Usher to Madonna (who he is rumoured to have briefly dated). He also gives workshops, acts and models.

Timor should feel pretty comfortable taking part in Dance Dance Dance, having served as an artistic director and judge on the original Dutch version of the entertainment show for the past two years.

