Wondered who is working alongside Alesha Dixon as the co-host of Dance Dance Dance on ITV? Wonder no more: it's time to meet presenter Will Best.

Who is Will Best?

Compared to Alesha, Will is a relative unknown on TV. He has presented T4 on the Beach, taken part in Big Brother's Bit on the Side, and hosted music shows for Channel 4. Will is also the co-founder of audiosplitter.fm, and he's written articles for the Huffington Post including "Most Young People Didn't Vote - What Happened Next Will Blow Your Mind".

But if it takes off, Dance Dance Dance is the show that could make him a household name.

Dance Dance Dance, tonight, 6.30pm, ITV. Despite what this picture may suggest, Daniel Beddingfield is not in it. #ddduk pic.twitter.com/6Z9fiz07mW — Will Best (@iamwillbest) January 15, 2017

While Alesha joins the acts on stage after their dance as they wait nervously for the judges' feedback (Strictly Come Dancing equivalent: Tess Daly), Will is the Claudia Winkleman of Dance Dance Dance. His role is to look after the couples when they come off stage and encourage the rest of the celebs to give them a group hug.

On working with Alesha, the TV presenter told the Daily Mail: "She's exactly as you’d expect. She laughs like a drain but she’s so glam."

