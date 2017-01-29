Jonny Labey and his girlfriend Chrissy Brooke have serious skills to show off on Dance Dance Dance, the new entertainment show which sees celebrities pair up with a partner of their choice to perform dances from music videos and movies.

Find out everything you need to know about the ITV series – and get to know the couple, below:

Who is Jonny Labey?

At the age of 23, Jonny Labey is best-known for playing Paul Coker in EastEnders. He joined the cast in 2015 as the grandson of Les and Pam Coker, who falls in love with Ben Mitchell. Poor Paul was later killed off in an homophobic attack, leaving the BBC soap last year.

He's been dancing since the age of five and studied at the Doreen Bird College of Performance in London, graduating in 2014. He has also appeared in stage shows including In the Heights (by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda) and White Christmas.

Who is Jonny's girlfriend Chrissy Brooke?

Chrissy Brooke, 23, is Jonny's girlfriend of about a year, though she has admitted that when they were first dating she didn't know he was in EastEnders.

As a child she moved away from home to attend a dance school and trained seriously throughout her teenage years in everything from tap to ballet to street dance. Chrissy has previously starred as part of the ensemble cast in Wicked and Phantom of the Opera, and in the Nutcracker at the Bloomsbury Theatre.

Jonny told his local paper the Bailiwick Express: "It's very rare you get to work with someone you love. Usually in our business you’re always apart from each other, so that was a huge draw."

Can they dance?

Absolutely. They're both young and fit with plenty of dance training, and they have the acting skills to take on the characters in the dances. Jonny and Chrissy could go all the way.

Dance Dance Dance airs on Sundays at 6:30pm on ITV