Millwall v Watford FA Cup fourth round

Sunday 29th January 2017

Coverage on BBC1 from 11.50am

Kick-off 12 noon

The Den

Mark Chapman introduces coverage of the opening fourth-round fixture of the day, which takes place at The Den. Millwall produced one of the outstanding results of the third round when they defeated Premier League outfit Bournemouth 3-0, and will fancy their chances of another upset against the Hornets, who are likely to rest key players as they concentrate on arresting their recent slide in the top flight.

Millwall v Watford FA Cup fourth round match is on BBC1 from 11.50am on Sunday 29th January