Manchester United v Wigan Athletic FA Cup fourth round

Sunday 29th January 2017

Coverage on BBC1 from 3:35pm

Kick-off 4:00pm

Old Trafford

Gary Lineker introduces live coverage from the FA Cup fourth-round fixture at Old Trafford. After defeating Championship side Reading 4-0 in round three, current holders Manchester United look to secure their place in the last 16, but Championship side Wigan will be aiming to cause an upset after comfortably knocking out fellow second-tier outfit Nottingham Forest.

