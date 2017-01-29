Years in Den: 9
Age: 50
Height: 6’7
Estimated net worth: £435 million (as of 2013)
Key business areas: A bit of everything… mobile phones, television, media, leisure and property
Business portfolio includes: Jessops, luxury travel publication Wonderland Magazine and Bladez Toyz
Den style: Mercilessly mocking
Best quote: “You can’t possibly value it at £20 million to an investor unless they are completely stupid… Are you talking to people that are over five years of age or under?”
Total invested in the Den: £4,085,667