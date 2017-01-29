After receiving seven Golden Globe nods and a whopping 14 nominations for this year’s Oscars – tying records for most nominations for a single film with Titanic and All About Eve – La La Land is favourite to sweep up at all award ceremonies this year.

And just to add to expectations, the feel-good musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone won the Producers Guild of America’s Darryl F Zanuck Award last night.

While it’s not the most well-known accolade a film can pocket, the PGA is a very good indication of which film will come out with the top Oscar: 19 of the previous 27 winners of the PGA have gone on to bag the Academy Award for Best Picture.

That could be because the Producers Guild of America awards are picked using the same voting system as the Oscars. In fact, they’re the only big US award organisations to use a preferential balloting system, which requires voters to rank the nominees, rather than pick a sole winner.

Whatever the reason, history shows that a nod from the jury of producers on the PGAs will almost always prime a film for Oscar glory. No pressure then, La La Land.

The 89th Academy Awards will take place 26th February 2017