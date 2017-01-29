HBO's sci-fi western series Westworld has fast become one of the most talked about shows in its genre - and although only one season has currently been broadcast, it has already cemented its place as one of the talked about shows of the next few years.

Based on the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld is written and directed by celebrated novelist Michael Crichton and centres around a futuristic wild west-themed adventure experience park populated by "hosts" who are there to serve the every need and desire of the wealthy paying guests. However, as is often the case in such dystopian visions, everything is not always as it first may seem...

The show has a strong cast including Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright to name but a few.

Made by American premium cable giant HBO (who also make sci-fi fantasy behemoth Game of Thrones), Westworld is currently available in the UK on Sky Atlantic and can only be streamed via Sky Go (available to Sky subscribers) and on NOW TV.

The show is NOT currently available on Netflix in the UK.