Are Charity and Frank about to become Emmerdale's prime lawbreakers? As we know, Charity is no stranger to a spot of duplicity when it comes to getting what she wants, while Frank has served time for his criminal activities. So it's no surprise that an upcoming episode of the ITV soap will see Frank spot Charity's flair for criminality.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 2 February see the Woolpack host an impromptu hen do after an event organised by Megan and Leyla's business goes pear shaped.

Unbeknownst to them, the event was deliberately sabotaged by Charity. But Frank is no fool and can spot the mischief in Charity, while she is also able to spot the crook shining out of him. Could this be a dangerous match?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

