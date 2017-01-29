"I look into this doll's eyes and there's a darkness there," said Peter Jones on this week's Dragon's Den. And he was not alone.
The Dragons unanimously agreed that entrepreneur Frances's range of historical dolls were more than a little unsettling.
"To me they’re not joyous… they don’t make me feel good," said Deborah Meaden.
“I would not buy one of these and I’m your target market," added Sarah Willingham.
"You’ve gone a long way to build a business that has no appeal," concluded Touker Suleyman.
Ouch.
However, viewers felt slightly differently about the dolls. They found them UTTERLY TERRIFYING...
'night everyone. Sleep well....