Dance Dance Dance contestant Chrissy Brooke "smashes" it with a thigh-busting performance to Justin Bieber's Sorry No need to apologise for that Chrissy ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Sunday 29 January 2017 at 7:19PM Chrissy Brooke wowed judges and viewers alike with her routine to Justin Bieber's Sorry on this week's Dance Dance Dance. The musical theatre actress and girlfriend of EastEnders star Jonny Labey landed her best score ever of 28 out of 30 with a work-out that left this particular writer's thighs aching just from watching... And viewers at home were equally impressed... #DDDUK Chrissy deserves 10 10 10 !!!!! #TheJudgesShouldBeSorry pic.twitter.com/nrQYodmZ8y — Stacey Young (@staceyblusinger) January 29, 2017 @Chrissy_Brooke Wow! That's was totally Awesome! Really cool! Well done! @DanceDanceDance #DDDUK 😀😍👍🏻👏🏻 — Matt Whitehead (@MattyWh16) January 29, 2017 That right there was my favourite dance of the series so far!!!!! #DDDUK she was robbed of 10s then!!! — Emma Jones (@Jonesy_Baby23) January 29, 2017 Can i join .@Chrissy_Brooke in that Sorry dance routine? Love it! #ddduk — 🌸Becca Whiting🌸 (@GlaminoUK) January 29, 2017 Chrissy brought it! #DDDuk @DanceDanceDance @ITV — F Kingman (@FKingman1) January 29, 2017 Incredible performance @Chrissy_Brooke well done 👏 #ddduk @DanceDanceDance pic.twitter.com/ADC9dHqXY1 — Shaun Eley (@Eley01) January 29, 2017 Wow Chrissy absolutely smashed her performance!! #DDDUK #smashedit — samantha plumridge (@sammy_blueeyes) January 29, 2017 Dance Dance Dance continues at 6:30pm next Sunday on ITV continue reading