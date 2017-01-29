Chrissy Brooke wowed judges and viewers alike with her routine to Justin Bieber's Sorry on this week's Dance Dance Dance.

The musical theatre actress and girlfriend of EastEnders star Jonny Labey landed her best score ever of 28 out of 30 with a work-out that left this particular writer's thighs aching just from watching...

And viewers at home were equally impressed...

That right there was my favourite dance of the series so far!!!!! #DDDUK she was robbed of 10s then!!! — Emma Jones (@Jonesy_Baby23) January 29, 2017

Can i join .@Chrissy_Brooke in that Sorry dance routine? Love it! #ddduk — 🌸Becca Whiting🌸 (@GlaminoUK) January 29, 2017

Dance Dance Dance continues at 6:30pm next Sunday on ITV