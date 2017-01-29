Peter Barlow is in for a shock during tomorrow's episodes of Coronation Street when he comes face to face with Toyah's husband Toby.

Monday's visits to Weatherfield will see Toyah's secret IVF heartache revealed when Toby calls round to tell her that the fertility clinic has been in touch regarding the future of their frozen embryos.

With Toyah undecided about what she should do, Toby decides to leave. But as he gets into a cab to head back to the station, it's Peter who turns out to be the driver.

But will Toby recognise Peter as being the man who stole his wife away?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.