"I’m 100% going home. Don’t speak to me, don't ask me, I'm 100% going home." Yep, sounds like Nicola McLean is definitely leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house.

I mean, she hadn't actually left by the end of Sunday night's episode, which was when she said this. And we have heard her say something similar before. But 100% is the most sure you can be about anything, so it must be true.

Nicola's pledge to Big Brother came in the diary room after an entertaining courtroom drama starring Vanessa Feltz (of all people) as the judge, with fellow housemates Jedward and previous contestant Luisa Zissman among those called to give evidence against Nicola.

TV personality Nicola was accused of bullying but afterwards was adamant that she was being judged unfairly, telling Big Brother "I’m not a bully and I don’t think it’s ok to be called that in a room over and over again.

"I’m done. I’ve got nothing left for you… I'm done."

Watch this space to see whether Nicola walks before Monday night's shock eviction. Either way, she could be out of there by the end of the evening – she's one of the housemates up for the boot.

