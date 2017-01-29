Call The Midwife's series six opener saw young nun Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah) going through a very tough time indeed, as she struggled to come to terms with the violence she was exposed to when visiting a young mum with an abusive husband.

It was all too much for the midwife, who was still suffering from the mental scars inflicted upon her during during a brutal attack in series five.

What happened to Sister Mary Cynthia when she was attacked in series five?

In series five episode six you might recall a plot involving several women being attacked by an individual who left a bite mark on their neck. Well, Sister Mary Cynthia fell victim to that same attacker.

While cycling back to Nonnatus as the sun rose, she stopped by the docks for a moment of contemplation. It was there that she was attacked, waking up bloodied and beaten. She returned to Nonnatus where a shocked Trixie rushed to help her.

"Please don't touch me," Mary Cynthia screamed. It was established that she wasn't raped, but she had been viciously attacked – and had a bite mark on her neck.

"Don't talk to me gently, don't be kind, because I'm angry," she told Sister Julienne, refusing to be examined by a doctor or talk to PC Noakes initially, before eventually changing her mind and providing evidence that led to the apprehension of her attacker.

Where did Sister Mary Cynthia disappear to in series 6?

The last time we saw her, Doctor Turner was trying to establish the correct diagnosis and course of treatment for his colleague and friend. However, before he could recommend that she be sent to a sympathetic community to help her recover, Sister Ursula had Mary Cynthia shipped off to the Mother House in the dark of night.

Will Sister Mary Cynthia return to Call The Midwife?

Is she still with the Order? Or has she left for good? Only time will tell.

Call The Midwife continues on BBC1 on Sunday nights at 8pm