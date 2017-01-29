Emmanuelle Riva, French star of Amour, has died aged 89.

The actress passed away on Friday after a long battle with cancer, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press. It was just a few months after she completed her final film, Alma.

Riva was best known for playing Anne Laurent in 2012’s Amour, a performance that earned her a Bafta for Best Actress, as well as an Oscar nomination in the same category.

Her nod for an Academy Award aged 85 meant she became the oldest ever Best Actress Oscar nominee. She lost out to Silver Linings Playbook star Jennifer Lawrence, although Amour did win Best Foreign Language Film.

First coming to prominence with a Bafta win for Best Foreign Actress for Hiroshima Mon Amour in 1959, Riva enjoyed a careering spanning over five decades.

Although she received Baftas for her first and one of her last films, Riva avoided the Hollywood limelight in the time between the,.

She will appear on the big screen in Paris Pieds Nus (Paris Barefoot), released in March.