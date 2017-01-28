Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Kim Woodburn

Age: 74

What is Kim Woodburn famous for?

The TV presenter and cleaning expert is best known for her hit noughties Channel 4 series How Clean is Your House, which she presented with Aggie MacKenzie.

Surprisingly for such a clean freak, Kim's put herself in several messy positions for the sake of TV in the past, managing to finish runner-up in the 2009 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

She's actually had experience of the Big Brother house in the past, popping in for the 2011 series as a guest on the spin-off show Bit on the Side. She even went in to the house to set a Big Brother task – and tell them off for their lack of cleanliness of course.

Now she's one of three new celebs entering the Big Brother house, and she readily admits, "I will probably be an annoying housemate. I live a private life and love my privacy."

Say hello to our three new housemates Chloe, Jessica and Kim! #CBB #WeekendFromHell pic.twitter.com/wxjYrBacmV — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 13, 2017

Good luck with that, Kim.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates