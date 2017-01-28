Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Jessica Cunningham

Age: 29

Twitter: @TheProdigalFox Instagram: @theprodigalfox

What is Jessica Cunningham famous for?

Jessica was one of the candidates in last year's The Apprentice, but never quite endeared herself to Lord Sugar, and ended up getting fired following the gruelling interview task.

Back then, she told RadioTimes.com that she would "love to have a career in media", and clearly she's putting her plan into action with her late arrival into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

She claims she wants to shake up the house as one of three late arrivals. What should we expect from the fashion designer and PR guru? Well, take a look at some of her Apprentice videos to find out...

