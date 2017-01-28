When Alexis Gerred and Graham Norton came face to face on Let It Shine, viewers would never have guessed they'd met before.

But actually, the pair have history. Back in 2010, Alexis was a contestant on BBC1’s Eurovision: Your Country Needs You – a show that Graham Norton presented.

Crazy, huh? Here they are as Norton announced the winner of the viewer-voted show, which Josh Dubovie (no, us neither) won, going on to represent the UK at Eurovision in Oslo.

Alexis probably had a narrow escape at the end of the day. Josh’s performance of That Sounds Good to Me didn’t sound good to the whole of Europe, and he took home a total of 10 points for the UK and came last in the competition. Meanwhile, the single peaked at... number 179 in the charts.

Anyway, since coming second in Your Country Needs You, Alexis himself has gone on to have a successful West End career, starring in Dreamboats and Petticoats and Our House – even being nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his role as Tunny in Green Day production American Idiot.

What's more, he’s the second Let It Shine contestant to have starred in American Idiot, after Matt Thorpe also successfully auditioned for the BBC1 show.

Let It Shine continues next Saturday on BBC1