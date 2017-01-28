Talk about leaving it to the last second. Well, the last five seconds to be precise.

Up until the dying moments of her peformane, things weren’t looking good for Clara Hurtado during her audition.

She’d thrown everything at her rendition of Disclosure and Sam Smith’s Latch – including a bit of Spanish – and it still wasn’t enough for any of the coaches to turn for the 20-year-old from Brighton.

That was until the last few seconds, when all four coaches ended up pressing their buttons and spinning round in succession. Gavin Rossdale was the first to go, quickly followed by will.i.am, then Sir Tom Jones while Jennifer Hudson wasn’t far behind in turning.

Clara then said that will.i.am’s praise for her “means the world”.

“I was hoping for one turn and suddenly…literally I was finishing the song and I’m like ‘alright, let’s just say thank you to the crowd, walk back, let’s just enjoy it’. And suddenly I looked up and everyone’s turned.”

To which Gavin chipped in: “I was the first!”

Turning first counted for diddly squat in the end after Clara revealed that because she had recently become more interested in producers, DJs and rappers, she would be going with will.i.am.

The Voice UK continues next Saturday on ITV