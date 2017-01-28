So, who are these superstars? Well, Rossdale and the other judges are keeping tight lips about the exact make-up of their 10-act teams, but they have dropped a few hints.
Like Rossdale, fellow newbie coach Jennifer Hudson suggested she’s got the next big thing on her side: “I love my whole group. I’m excited about them all. But yeah, there’s one and a half to two that I’m like ‘that’s the one’.”
VIDEO
And what about Voice veteran Tom Jones, who's returning to the ITV show after being dropped from the BBC version? Well, he’s got a winner on his diverse team too, apparently: “I’ve got two duos: two girls singing together and two boys singing together – got Welsh people on there, Scottish people, Irish people, English people. There’s a really strong mixture of singers.”
But Will? The longest-serving coach is not as confident as you’d think: “There’s a couple of singers I have that are spectacular and some that are okay. Some are just so spectacular that the other ones have to either step up or get stepped on.”
Harsh words indeed, Will. Somebody panicking after seeing a maximum dope singer on Team Rossdale, perhaps?
The Voice UK launches on ITV, Saturday 7 January at 8pm