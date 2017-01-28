We thought we recognised 19 year old Bradley Johnson when he stepped on to the Let It Shine stage, and now we know why...

If you were a keen viewer of BBC1 drama The Syndicate you probably had deja vu too, because in the third series of the Kay Mellor drama, Bradley played Noah Stevenson in four episodes.

He’s also had roles in CBBC’s wartime drama Harriet’s Army, Channel 4's Shameless and BBC1's Five Days, alongside Suranne Jones and David Morrissey.

But Bradley's biggest acting role was arguably as a child when he starred alongside Colin Firth in in the 2007 film And When Did You Last See Your Father?

At the time, The Guardian’s review of the film noted that he had “an impressive ability to frown and look worried”.

Hopefully he won’t have anything to worry about on Let It Shine...

Let It Shine continues next Saturday on BBC1