It’s now been two months since he left the nation open-mouthed after his Strictly Come Dancing Gangnam Style Salsa, but now Ed Balls has come back with another classic dance-floor mishap.

During a recent live Strictly tour show in Sheffield, the former Shadow Chancellor was accidentally kicked in the face by partner Katya Jones, reminding everyone who witnessed it why Balls was such a Strictly sweetheart.

And that’s going to include you. Luckily, the incident was caught on camera by an audience member, allowing all to marvel at the handstand gone wrong and the brilliant reaction by Balls.

Try not to break into a smile as he holds his face before stumbling into his signature Gangnam Style stance.

Wifey managed to capture @edballs getting kicked in the head last night. pic.twitter.com/BPTQmwxkXB — Kevin Osborne (@skinoverbone) January 26, 2017

Don't ever change, Ed.

Ed is joined on tour by Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Daisy Lowe, with sports presenter Ore Oduba and Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph.

The Strictly live tour is travelling the UK to perform at the country’s biggest entertainment venues, including stops in Newcastle, London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham and Sheffield.