Bryan Cranston is as mad as hell as and he’s not going to take it anymore. Well, at least he will be when he plays disturbed TV news anchor Howard Beale in a new production of Network.

The 60-year-old Breaking Bad star is making his UK stage debut in the National Theatre adaption of the 1976 classic film satire that won four Oscars from its 10 nominations.

Helmed by esteemed Belgian theatre director Ivo van Hove, the play is being adapted by Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall from Paddy Chayefsky’s original screenplay.

Cranston’s character, played by Peter Finch in the movie, is a frustrated news presenter who announces his suicide to viewers after being told he’s fired. This leads to a series of on-air rants and his live breakdown becomes a ratings success, especially when he calls for the audience to “get mad, my god!”.

And yes, it should be a scene Cranston can easily bring his own brand of Walter White madness to...