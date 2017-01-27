When Ben Aldridge’s Captain James revealed he’d married Molly Dawes off-screen on Our Girl, fans of the show were gutted to realise they’d missed out on the big day.

So when we caught up with Lacey Turner after her Best Serial Drama Performance win at the National Television Awards, we just had to ask her – would she ever bring back the beloved army medic?

“It’s so hard, I’m so busy at EastEnders, it’s really hard to get away and to take that up again" Turner said. "I loved playing her, I’m a huge, huge fan of Our Girl. I don’t know.”