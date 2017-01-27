Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Friday 27 January 2017 at 4:18PM Tonight's show is hosted by Angela Scanlon and Michael Ball live from New Broadcasting House in London. On tonight’s show it’s the rebirth of one of the nation’s favourite comedians. Ahead of a new tour, Russell Brand tells the show about his transformation into family man. The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading