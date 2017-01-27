Even after weeks and weeks of hearing contestants audition on The Voice UK, coaches Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am can definitely still be taken by surprise.

Their faces are a picture (or should that be gif?) when Liza Baker takes to the stage in tomorrow's episode of the ITV show.

The 44-year-old from Wales completely blows away the coaches with her rendition of the Heart classic 'Alone', so it comes as no surprise that Liza actually covers tracks from the likes of Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Shirley Bassey and Tina Turner in her day job as a tribute singer.

But will any of the coaches end up turning around for her? We'll have to wait and see...

The Voice UK airs at 8pm on Saturday January 28 on ITV