Losing Fiona Wade last week was a bit of a shock to the system as the first couple went home. Now, with four contestants and their partners still left in the game, who will make it to the semi-final?

Before you watch the ITV show on Sunday, take a look at what dances they'll be recreating – from Candyman to Treasure to Single Ladies.

Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke

Chrissy's solo: Justin Bieber, Sorry

Duo: Christine and the Queens, Tilted

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton

Rohan's solo: Usher, Yeah!

Duo: Christina Aguilera, Candyman

JB Gill and Chloe Gill

JB's solo: Bruno Mars, Treasure

Duo: Michael Jackson, Remember The Time

Jess Wright and Duane Lamonte

Jess' solo: Beyonce, Single Ladies

Duo: El Tango De Roxanne, Moulin Rouge

Dance Dance Dance airs on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV