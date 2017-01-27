As the UK prepares to choose its 2017 entrant to the Eurovision Song Contest, Graham Norton has declared that the country can "absolutely" win the competition because "anything can happen" on the night.

The United Kingdom may have triumphed at Eurovision five times in its long history (not bad), but we have been on a two-decade losing streak since Katrina and the Waves' victory in 1997. We've not even been in the top ten for the past seven years, and once even had the embarrassment of "nul points".

But Norton's optimism refuses to be crushed.

Speaking backstage after winning the Special Recognition prize at the National Television Awards, the BBC's Eurovision commentator told RadioTimes.com that he would never rule out a win.

"Well there's always a surprise. Us winning, that may not be the surprise, but you never know," he said.

So – can he foresee a future where we actually do come out on top?

"Absolutely. Germany's won, Austria won. People who never win, win," the chat show host pointed out. "On the night, anything can happen. The Ukraine won!"