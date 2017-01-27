The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 takes place in Ukraine on May 13th 2017 but who’ll be singing for the UK?
You decide on, well, Eurovision: You Decide, on Friday January 27th and here are the six acts who’ll be competing for your votes…
Olivia Garcia – Freedom Hearts
Holly Brewer – I Wish I Loved You More
Lucie Jones – I Will Never Give Up On You
Danyl Johnson - Light Up The World
Salena Mastroianni - I Don't Wanna Fight
Nate Simpson - What Are We Made Of
The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will air on BBC1 on Saturday May 13th. Eurovision: You Decide airs on BBC2 on Friday January 27th at 7.30pm