Choose nostalgia. Over two decades after Ewan McGregor and his skag-addicted mates came bursting onto the scene, the old gang are reunited with director Danny Boyle back at the helm. They’ve slowed down a bit, but if you loved the original then you’ll get a kick of out this trip down memory lane.

Here’s a wartime story of triumph over adversity that in some ways echoes director Mel Gibson’s comeback after launching a few devastating verbal missiles in 2006 while under the influence. He, along with star Andrew Garfield, each gets one of six Oscar nominations. Boom.

A koala with a Texan drawl? Why the heck not. Matthew McConaughey gives voice to the marsupial in an animated song-and-dance spectacular inspired by the unremitting trend for TV talent shows. Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson are also in the line-up playing a pig and porcupine respectively. But will it have you squealing with delight?

If you’re in the mood for something a little more challenging, Rachel Weisz headlines this Bafta-nominated drama as an academic pitted against Timothy Spall’s Holocaust denier in a 2000 libel suit. It’s personal for Weisz who said, “I was brought up on the Holocaust. My mum got out of Vienna two weeks before the Anschluss, and my dad got out of Budapest in ’38.”

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

CAMERAPERSON ★★

CHRISTINE ★★★

iBOY ★★

THE WHITE KING ★★

DANNY SAYS ★★★★

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





