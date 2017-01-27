Now we know what Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has been doing instead of working on long-awaited sequel The Winds of Winter: the fantasy novelist has been busy with another tale from the world of Westeros.

That's right, Martin will have at least one Game of Thrones story published this year - but there's no guarantee it'll be the novel everyone's waiting for.

The author is contributing to upcoming anthology collection Book of Swords. Edited by Gardner Dozois, it promises 15 short stories including “a new story from George R. R. Martin set in the world of A Game of Thrones.”

Book of Swords is due out on 10th October.

Of course, Martin is still teasing us that The Winds of Winter will be out this year. But we've had our hearts broken before, with a punishing six-year wait since the last book.

The author's entry in Book of Swords could be simply re-appropriated passages from the Westeros lore he's written through the years – but whatever happens, at least we know he hasn't completely given up on the writing gig.

The Game of Thrones TV series has now taken a different direction from Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, with season seven premiering in the summer.