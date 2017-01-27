Emmerdale's Danny Miller can't believe Adam Thomas isn't best man at the Robron wedding But the pair were delighted with the soap's first big National Television Award ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Sarah Doran Friday 27 January 2017 at 3:49PM Their off-screen bromance is a thing of beauty so it's little wonder Danny Miller would want pal Adam Thomas to be by his side on one of the most important days of his life. Miller's co-star Ryan Hawley has been teasing fans with possible wedding photos ahead of the much anticipated #RobRon nuptials, so we just had to ask when the pair would be walking down the aisle - and whether Thomas was making plans to crash the wedding. "I'm not even best man", Thomas replied. "It's ridiculous actually." "I don't know why you're not best man", Miller added. "It makes NO sense that you're not best man." The pair were in good spirits following the ITV soap's first Best Serial Drama win at the ceremony. "It's been a monumental night", said Thomas, who praised the show's story lines saying that they were "getting better and better." The I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here finalist couldn't help but point out that Emmerdale wasn't the only winner on the night, though. "Did I mention that the jungle won as well tonight?" he teased as Miller – who sadly lost out in the Best Serial Drama Performance category to EastEnders' Lacey Turner – chuckled in the background. "So I've won two awards, and Danny's won none." Careful now, Adam. You'll never be best man at that rate. continue reading