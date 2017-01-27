Their off-screen bromance is a thing of beauty so it's little wonder Danny Miller would want pal Adam Thomas to be by his side on one of the most important days of his life.

Miller's co-star Ryan Hawley has been teasing fans with possible wedding photos ahead of the much anticipated #RobRon nuptials, so we just had to ask when the pair would be walking down the aisle - and whether Thomas was making plans to crash the wedding.

"I'm not even best man", Thomas replied. "It's ridiculous actually."

"I don't know why you're not best man", Miller added. "It makes NO sense that you're not best man."