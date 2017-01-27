We never thought we'd be drawing comparisons between Emma Watson and The Fat Lady, but the new "motion posters" for Beauty and the Beast transported us straight to the Gryffindor common room.

The artwork shows Watson as Belle, clutching a rose, glancing at her audience and then looking away again.

But she's not the only one to get a moving portrait.

Dan Steven's Beast appears in the frame...

But while the Beast remains the Beast, his co-stars appear in human form: here's Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts sipping on her tea, and Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, and of course Ian McKellen as Cogsworth.

Then there's Luke Evans as the dastardly Gaston:

For real fans of moving pictures, there's a new trailer coming out on Monday – the final one before the film's March release date.