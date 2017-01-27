Emma Thompson and Noel Fielding are joining the cast of Upstart Crow.

The actress will be taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth I in the Christmas special of the Ben Elton comedy, while the Mighty Boosh actor will star in an episode of the second series as Thomas Morley.

As previously reported by RadioTimes.com, the Shakespeare sitcom is coming back for series two later this year.

Starring David Mitchell as William Shakespeare, BBC2’s Upstart Crow follows the playwright as he tries to balance being a London playwright and being a family man in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Returning to the show are also Harry Enfield, Liza Tarbuck, Paula Wilcox, Mark Heap, Rob Rouse, Gemma Whelan and Helen Monks.

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning, said: “This is the dream combination of masterful comedy penmanship from Ben Elton, a cast littered with well-loved comedy actors both old and new who lampoon the life and work of this cultural giant we were all taught to revere in school. It’s British comedy at its finest.”

It will be directed by Richard Boden (Blackadder Goes Forth, Life of Riley, The IT Crowd), produced by Gareth Edwards (That Mitchell and Webb Look, Bleak Expectations) and the executive producer is Chris Sussman (Not Going Out, Bad Education, Cuckoo).