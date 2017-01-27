First there was the roaring success of The Lion King, followed by the tour de force that was Billy Elliot, and now Elton John is penning the music for a broadway adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

Is there anything this man can’t do?

Grammy-award winning Elton John will be working with playwright Paul Rudnick on the musical, whose plays include Jeffrey and I Hate Hamlet.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting,” John said in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

The Devil Wears Prada was a 2006 film based on a book of the same name, starring Meryl Streep as an iron-fisted fashion magazine editor who makes life hell for assistants played by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

At the box office, the movie made $326m worldwide. The forthcoming musical is one of many broadway adaptations of films that are on the way, including Amelie and Frozen which will show this year.

The stage production of The Devil Wears Prada has no set date yet. Watch this space.