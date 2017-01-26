Satellite TV provider Sky have announced plans to eliminate the need for satellites to watch their content, giving customers unable to install the dishes on their homes a chance at using Sky TV and forcing journalists to find a new description for what exactly the service is.

The new version of Sky will be delivered through a box over broadband (in a similar way to rival services like Netflix and Amazon), and is set to launch in the UK sometime next year.

Sky have also announced a raft of updates and additions to their flagship Sky Q box, including voice search and an accompanying mobile phone app (called My Sky, below) to manage Sky accounts.

“This year is about giving our customers even more quality, choice and value,” said Stephen van Rooyen, Chief executive for Sky UK.

“We’re planning to launch our Sky TV service without the need for a satellite dish for the very first time, giving millions more homes the chance to enjoy TV with Sky Q. We are continuing to build our European TV production studio, with 100 original series going into production. And with innovations like the My Sky app, we are finding new ways to make our customers’ lives simpler.”

In other words, the Sky’s the limit. As soon as we nail down that new descriptive shorthand for the company, of course.